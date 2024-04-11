Litchfield Minerals Limited (ASX:LMS) Insider Peter Eaglen Purchases 248,087 Shares

Litchfield Minerals Limited (ASX:LMS – Get Free Report) insider Peter Eaglen bought 248,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,693.92 ($26,287.36).

Litchfield Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for copper, tungsten, rare earth elements, uranium, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Mount Doreen project that includes one granted exploration license covering an area of approximately 388.35 square kilometers located in the Northern Territory.

