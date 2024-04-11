LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.75 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.08.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.49. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 24.99% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,089,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,410,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,082,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 1,019,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

