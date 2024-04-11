Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.55.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Logan Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.90 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Logan Energy Stock Performance

LGN stock opened at C$0.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.89. Logan Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 46.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Logan Energy will post 0.0199778 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logan Energy

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

