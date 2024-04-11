Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Shares Down 0%

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60. 107 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.61.

Logansport Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Announces Dividend

Logansport Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Logansport Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.24%.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Cass County, Indiana. The company's personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage, home equity lines of credit, home improvement, construction, commercial buildings, farm, consumer, education, and car loans, as well as loans for single family and multi-family dwellings; and overdraft, and internet and mobile banking services.

