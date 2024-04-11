London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Raised to £110

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £106 ($134.16) to £110 ($139.22) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £101.64 ($128.64).

LSEG opened at GBX 9,280 ($117.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9,155.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,887.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market cap of £49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,724.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7,784 ($98.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,696 ($122.72).

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($122.06), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,464,603.92). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($119.10) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($63,479.69). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($122.06), for a total value of £1,157,183.56 ($1,464,603.92). Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

