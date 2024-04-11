London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) PT Raised to £110

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from £106 ($134.16) to £110 ($139.22) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £101.64 ($128.64).
View Our Latest Stock Report on LSEG
London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group
In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($122.06), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,464,603.92). In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,410 ($119.10) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($63,479.69). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($122.06), for a total value of £1,157,183.56 ($1,464,603.92). Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than London Stock Exchange Group
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- NVIDIA Enters Correction: Worry or Opportunity?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Taylor Morrison: A Home Building Stock You Can Buy at a Discount
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.