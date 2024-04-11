Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.030–0.840 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $126.0 million-$132.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.5 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Lovesac Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of Lovesac stock opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Lovesac has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.74.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,526.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lovesac

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lovesac by 110.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 567.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 338.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.