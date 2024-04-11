LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

LQR House Inc. (NASDAQ:LQR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 867,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LQR House Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of LQR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 34,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.73. LQR House has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $290.00.

About LQR House

LQR House Inc provides digital marketing and brand development services for the alcoholic beverage business in the United States. Its primary business includes the development of limited batch spirit brands and marketing internal and external brands through an exclusive agreement with an e-commerce portal.

