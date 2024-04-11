Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $57.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $51.50 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $45.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.09. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $366.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.44 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $487,524.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,845.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the third quarter valued at $62,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

