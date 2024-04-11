Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.17

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 61830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.56.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0666 per share. This represents a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.25%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

