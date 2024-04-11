Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Luxfer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.
Luxfer Price Performance
LXFR stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $266.96 million, a PE ratio of -124.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.58.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,348,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 471,814 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Luxfer
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Corporate IT Spending Rebounds Could Push Salesforce Stock Higher
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- PriceSmart Could Be the Smartest Buy of the Year
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Blackstone’s $10 Billion Bet on Property Prices Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.