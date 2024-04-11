Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Luxfer has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Luxfer has a payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Luxfer to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.

Luxfer Price Performance

LXFR stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $266.96 million, a PE ratio of -124.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Luxfer has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Luxfer

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $95.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,273,000 after purchasing an additional 96,266 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,348,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,996,000 after purchasing an additional 471,814 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 114,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Luxfer by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,052,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Luxfer by 34.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 221,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

Featured Stories

