Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.14), with a volume of 30438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.25 ($1.14).

Marwyn Value Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £51.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4,525.00 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Marwyn Value Investors alerts:

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45,000.00%.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.