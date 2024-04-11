McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,953 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $268.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $245.73 and a fifty-two week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

