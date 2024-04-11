McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $320.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $268.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,684,899,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 141,160.9% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,613,710 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,664,521,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609,736 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 10,702.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,174,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $644,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

