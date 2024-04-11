Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Down 2.9%

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.54 and last traded at $5.63. Approximately 67,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,001,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Mesoblast Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mesoblast

The firm has a market capitalization of $653.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 3.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mesoblast by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 18,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the period. Finally, EWA LLC acquired a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 1.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

