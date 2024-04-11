Microlise Group plc (SAAS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.73 on June 28th

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Microlise Group Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of Microlise Group stock opened at GBX 171.99 ($2.18) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 135.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £199.42 million, a PE ratio of 16,500.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Microlise Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88.04 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 178 ($2.25).
Microlise Group Company Profile
