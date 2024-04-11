MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Chairman Michael J. Saylor Sells 688 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,657.49, for a total transaction of $1,140,353.12. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,353.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Saylor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Monday, April 8th, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.40, for a total transaction of $7,687,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.91, for a total transaction of $8,194,550.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,630.88, for a total transaction of $8,154,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,140 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,951.33, for a total transaction of $2,224,516.20.

On Monday, March 25th, Michael J. Saylor sold 809 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,856.97, for a total transaction of $1,502,288.73.

On Thursday, March 21st, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,260 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,680.49, for a total transaction of $2,117,417.40.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,331 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,416.13, for a total transaction of $1,884,869.03.

On Friday, March 15th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,600 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,785.98, for a total transaction of $2,857,568.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Michael J. Saylor sold 1,693 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,558.03, for a total transaction of $2,637,744.79.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Michael J. Saylor sold 2,063 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.56, for a total transaction of $2,598,472.28.

MicroStrategy Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,566.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,184.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $728.26. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $266.00 and a 12-month high of $1,999.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,810.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $990.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,473.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSTR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.