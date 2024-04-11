Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.47

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 135.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock opened at $133.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day moving average of $128.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $158.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $542.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,807 shares of company stock valued at $353,955 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $129.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

