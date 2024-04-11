Minor International Public Company Limited (MNILY) to Issue Dividend of $0.17 on June 5th

Minor International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MNILY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1727 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Minor International Public’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Minor International Public Stock Performance

MNILY opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. Minor International Public has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $23.55.

About Minor International Public

Minor International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hospitality, restaurant, and lifestyle company in Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the United States, Maldives, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Hotel, Mixed use, Restaurant, and Retail.

