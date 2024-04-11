Money Design Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,932 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,600,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,547,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,408,000 after purchasing an additional 556,025 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,376,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,894,000 after purchasing an additional 370,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $121,380,000.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.90. 3,390,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,664,338. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.38. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

