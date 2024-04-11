Money Design Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $443,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,421.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 711,832 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Shares of SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 67,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,086. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

