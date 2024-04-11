Money Design Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.19% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,470,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,201,000 after purchasing an additional 488,226 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,296,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,495 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $165,461,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 689,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,182 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. 56,472 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

