Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $1.57 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

GNR stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 45,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,392. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

