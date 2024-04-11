Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $12.36 Million Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,599 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $12,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.18. 171,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,313. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

