Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $14.62 Million Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,487 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 1.19% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $14,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NULG. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:NULG traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The company had a trading volume of 56,472 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.12. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

