Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.60% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JUST. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,021,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of JUST stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,788. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. The company has a market capitalization of $338.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.