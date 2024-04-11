Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $6.31 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $6,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

SPTS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 67,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,086. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

