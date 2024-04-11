Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $9.52 Million Holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,465 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 3.41% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $9,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PIO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,542,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 824.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,196,000 after acquiring an additional 200,147 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Invesco Global Water ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. 4,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,514. Invesco Global Water ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.04 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

