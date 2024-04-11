Money Design Co. Ltd. Makes New $10.49 Million Investment in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 117,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.13. 2,468,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,701,832. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.70 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

