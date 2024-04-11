Money Design Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.84. 2,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,359. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54. The company has a market cap of $295.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $82.95.

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

