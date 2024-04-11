Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 13,237 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,237 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.77% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 28,751.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REMX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,897. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.43 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $88.48.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

