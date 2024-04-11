Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 2,626 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $5,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,012,000 after buying an additional 1,522,494 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,568,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,536,000.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $25.13. 30,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,927. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.16. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $27.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

