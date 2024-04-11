Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 71,272 Shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,272 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF were worth $8,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEGI. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 801.8% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 95,650 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,706,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $844,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 400,400.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEGI traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. 5,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,702. The company has a market cap of $205.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.04.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.