Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 71,272 Shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,272 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 3.91% of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 801.8% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 107,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 95,650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,706,000. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 400,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter.

VEGI stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,702. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $205.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

