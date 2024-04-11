Money Design Co. Ltd. Takes Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.06% of iShares Global Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IXG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.71. The stock had a trading volume of 6,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,814. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $77.39. iShares Global Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.83 and a twelve month high of $86.83.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

