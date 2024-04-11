Money Design Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM)

Money Design Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,635 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 0.88% of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUDM. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,789,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,982,000 after acquiring an additional 257,856 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 907.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 640,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,509,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 53,199 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $410.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.87. NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $28.78.

About NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (NUDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG International DM index. The fund tracks an index of companies from developed countries, excluding the US and Canada, that align with various environmental, social, and governance principles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG International Developed Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.