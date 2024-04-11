Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

GOOG traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.77. 4,414,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,416,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $103.27 and a 1-year high of $159.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

