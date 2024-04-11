Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Acquires 8,983 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

SUB stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $104.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,842. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.50 and a 52 week high of $105.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.46.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

