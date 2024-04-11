Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Buys 22,651 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 40,170,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,155,000 after acquiring an additional 965,155 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,972,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,783,000 after buying an additional 7,370,621 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Cedrus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,541,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,392,700. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

