Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after buying an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,697 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,248. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.30 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

