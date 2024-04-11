Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Has $2.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.3% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $78.14. 6,258,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,945,925. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

