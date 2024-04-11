M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $6,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,350.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total value of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,481 shares of company stock valued at $5,114,624. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.21.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $134.86 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average of $132.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

