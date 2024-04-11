MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 4.4%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 147,080 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,499,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

MultiPlan Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $516.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $244.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MultiPlan

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.