Murray Auchincloss Buys 72 Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 72 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.54) per share, for a total transaction of £372.24 ($471.13).

BP Stock Up 0.7 %

LON BP traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 520.10 ($6.58). 34,307,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 482.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 485.16. BP p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 441.05 ($5.58) and a one year high of GBX 562.30 ($7.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of £87.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. BP’s payout ratio is 3,235.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BP has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of BP from GBX 525 ($6.64) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. AlphaValue downgraded shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.66) price target on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 632.63 ($8.01).

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

