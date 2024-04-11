Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.60 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 22,634 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,180,295,000 after buying an additional 485,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,923,979. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. The stock has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

