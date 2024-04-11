Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Clean Harbors worth $9,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

In related news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 15,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.71, for a total value of $2,867,457.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,646,773.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $200.37. 8,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,302. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.70 and a 12-month high of $204.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

