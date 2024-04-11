Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,446 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $10,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2,433.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,716 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 736,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,664,000 after buying an additional 31,790 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In related news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,296,990.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Donna Townsell sold 22,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total value of $540,041.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 215,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,691.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

HOMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.94. 133,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.92%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.