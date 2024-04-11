Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,620 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 57,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,113,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $265.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.11.

Progressive Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $203.63. 288,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,812. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $212.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.08%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 5,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,005,116.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,821,329.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,629 shares of company stock worth $8,348,176. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

