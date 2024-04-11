Nabors Industries’ (NBR) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $88.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered Nabors Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Nabors Industries from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.60.

Nabors Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NBR opened at $84.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $141.47. The company has a market capitalization of $795.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 2.33.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($2.30). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $737.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after buying an additional 209,450 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,620,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 384,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,308,000 after acquiring an additional 164,816 shares during the period. Webs Creek Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

