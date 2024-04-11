National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in National Grid by 15.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in National Grid by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in National Grid by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.67.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $64.87 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

