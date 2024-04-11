Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Shares Gap Up to $41.73

Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.73, but opened at $42.73. Navios Maritime Partners shares last traded at $43.32, with a volume of 54,712 shares traded.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $327.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 33.18% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navios Maritime Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Navios Maritime Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Navios Maritime Partners by 5.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

